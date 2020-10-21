The Charles Schwab Co. Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.56 Per Share (NYSE:SCHW)

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) – Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Charles Schwab in a report issued on Thursday, October 15th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Charles Schwab’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.29 EPS.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.48% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The company’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Wolfe Research raised shares of The Charles Schwab from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Shares of The Charles Schwab stock opened at $39.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $50.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.54. The Charles Schwab has a fifty-two week low of $28.00 and a fifty-two week high of $51.65.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.11, for a total value of $6,822,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 65,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total transaction of $2,159,208.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in The Charles Schwab by 500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in The Charles Schwab by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

