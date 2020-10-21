The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $9.82

The GEO Group Inc (NYSE:GEO) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.82 and last traded at $9.86, with a volume of 17045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.23.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GEO shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of The GEO Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of The GEO Group in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The GEO Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.12 and its 200-day moving average is $11.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.89.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.16). The GEO Group had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 17.13%. Equities research analysts forecast that The GEO Group Inc will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 15th. The GEO Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.45%.

In other The GEO Group news, Director Anne N. Foreman sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total value of $38,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Glanton sold 2,838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total transaction of $30,877.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,685.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The GEO Group by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 16,424 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of The GEO Group by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 81,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 7,601 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The GEO Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $163,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of The GEO Group by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 122,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 48,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of The GEO Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,490,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,120,000 after purchasing an additional 15,549 shares in the last quarter. 72.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The GEO Group Company Profile (NYSE:GEO)

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of correctional, detention, and community reentry facilities around the globe. GEO is the world's leading provider of diversified correctional, detention, community reentry, and electronic monitoring services to government agencies worldwide with operations in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom.

