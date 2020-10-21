The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,260,000 shares, a decrease of 12.7% from the September 15th total of 7,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,630,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MOS. BofA Securities upgraded shares of The Mosaic from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of The Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of The Mosaic from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of The Mosaic from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of The Mosaic from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.23.

Get The Mosaic alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MOS. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 964.1% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 32.9% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 69.4% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 1,989.6% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 170.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. 71.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MOS traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $18.91. 142,128 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,165,624. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.25, a P/E/G ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.83. The Mosaic has a 52 week low of $6.50 and a 52 week high of $22.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.64.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.12. The Mosaic had a negative net margin of 12.92% and a negative return on equity of 0.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Mosaic will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. The Mosaic’s payout ratio is 105.26%.

The Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Recommended Story: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for The Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.