The National Security Group, Inc. (NSEC) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 30th

The National Security Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSEC) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the insurance provider on Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th.

The National Security Group has raised its dividend by 16.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NASDAQ:NSEC opened at $11.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.01 million, a P/E ratio of -8.92 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The National Security Group has a 12-month low of $10.20 and a 12-month high of $16.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.94.

The National Security Group (NASDAQ:NSEC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The insurance provider reported ($1.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The National Security Group had a negative return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 5.18%. The company had revenue of $16.82 million for the quarter.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded The National Security Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. ValuEngine upgraded The National Security Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

In other news, Director Fred Clark, Jr. bought 2,602 shares of The National Security Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.90 per share, for a total transaction of $28,361.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 78,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,099.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 3,101 shares of company stock valued at $34,250. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About The National Security Group

The National Security Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life Insurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment primarily underwrites home insurance coverage with primary lines of business consisting of dwelling fire and extended coverage, mobile homeowners, and other liability insurance services in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, and West Virginia, as well as operates on a surplus lines basis in the state of Louisiana.

