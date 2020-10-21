The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) PT Raised to $115.00

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) had its target price upped by Raymond James from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report released on Monday, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.58% from the stock’s previous close.

PGR has been the topic of several other reports. Benchmark cut shares of The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Argus cut shares of The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of The Progressive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of The Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Progressive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.92.

NYSE:PGR opened at $94.59 on Monday. The Progressive has a 12-month low of $62.18 and a 12-month high of $102.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.32.

In other The Progressive news, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 2,868 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.14, for a total value of $275,729.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,829 shares in the company, valued at $4,982,840.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 33,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total transaction of $3,204,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 455,314 shares in the company, valued at $43,227,511.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 81,636 shares of company stock worth $7,699,979. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Progressive during the second quarter worth $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 62.8% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN raised its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 31.1% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in The Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in The Progressive by 180.0% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

