Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The medical research company reported $5.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.31 by $1.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 14.12%. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:TMO traded up $5.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $470.59. 38,774 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,651,761. The company has a fifty day moving average of $437.24 and a 200 day moving average of $382.04. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a twelve month low of $250.21 and a twelve month high of $473.84. The company has a market capitalization of $184.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.62.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.37, for a total transaction of $8,067,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,056,103.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 3,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.38, for a total value of $1,294,858.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,803 shares in the company, valued at $8,773,091.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 173,868 shares of company stock worth $71,253,379 over the last ninety days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TMO shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Argus upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $370.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $468.00 to $477.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $452.27.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of new drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

