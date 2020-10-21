TigerShares China-U.S. Internet Titans ETF (NYSEARCA:TTTN) Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of TigerShares China-U.S. Internet Titans ETF (NYSEARCA:TTTN) were down 1.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $41.72 and last traded at $41.72. Approximately 1,575 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 3,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.31.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.09.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TigerShares China-U.S. Internet Titans ETF stock. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of TigerShares China-U.S. Internet Titans ETF (NYSEARCA:TTTN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 49,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,751,000. Atria Investments LLC owned 10.85% of TigerShares China-U.S. Internet Titans ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

