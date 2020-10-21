Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, August 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd.

TEAF opened at $11.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.94. Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund has a 1 year low of $6.10 and a 1 year high of $17.70.

Get Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund alerts:

About Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund

Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the essential asset sectors, which includes education, housing, healthcare, social and human services, power, water, energy, infrastructure, basic materials, industrial, transportation and telecommunications sectors.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.