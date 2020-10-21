Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC Acquires 393 Shares of Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its holdings in Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,560 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in Workday by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 31,134 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,054,000 after buying an additional 3,545 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Workday by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,090 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in Workday by 97.7% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 192,114 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,017,000 after buying an additional 94,964 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Workday by 275.7% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,185 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 3,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Workday by 118.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 62,888 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,189,000 after buying an additional 34,165 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WDAY. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $215.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Workday from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Workday from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Barclays increased their target price on Workday from $162.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Workday from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Workday has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.20.

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $224.43 on Wednesday. Workday Inc has a twelve month low of $107.75 and a twelve month high of $248.75. The company has a market cap of $53.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.02 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.18. Workday had a negative return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Workday Inc will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael M. Mcnamara sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.94, for a total transaction of $36,291,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO James Bozzini sold 5,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.58, for a total value of $1,389,085.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 364,183 shares of company stock worth $82,989,001. Insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

