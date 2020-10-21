Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC Acquires 520 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,352 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 2.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,171,135 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $13,274,032,000 after purchasing an additional 797,481 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.7% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,099,165 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,140,484,000 after acquiring an additional 148,672 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 24.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,873,203 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,762,464,000 after acquiring an additional 759,686 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 5.0% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,406,249 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,549,980,000 after acquiring an additional 161,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 39.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,685,577 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,008,435,000 after acquiring an additional 763,798 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $525.42 on Wednesday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $265.80 and a 12-month high of $575.37. The company has a market capitalization of $231.72 billion, a PE ratio of 88.60, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $508.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $466.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 33.32%. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NFLX. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Netflix from $590.00 to $634.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Benchmark cut their target price on Netflix from $420.00 to $380.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Netflix from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Netflix from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $521.90.

In other news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.00, for a total transaction of $4,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,611,775. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Susan E. Rice sold 1,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.68, for a total value of $680,105.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,892.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 155,305 shares of company stock valued at $76,108,030. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

