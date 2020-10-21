Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC Boosts Holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAXN)

Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAXN) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $1,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AAXN. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 108,330.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,979,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978,110 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 192.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 639,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,750,000 after purchasing an additional 420,954 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 167.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 628,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,443,000 after purchasing an additional 393,252 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 29.4% in the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,144,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,339,000 after purchasing an additional 260,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telemark Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the second quarter worth about $14,720,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAXN opened at $106.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -192.85 and a beta of 0.55. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.05 and a fifty-two week high of $113.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.35.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $141.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.36 million. Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 5.32% and a negative net margin of 5.58%. The company’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 500 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $42,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,732,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 98,000 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.20, for a total transaction of $9,623,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 567,555 shares in the company, valued at $55,733,901. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 117,844 shares of company stock valued at $11,427,980. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AAXN shares. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Northcoast Research raised their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $104.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.67.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

