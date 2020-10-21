Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC Buys 121 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,606 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 1.9% of Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. State Street Corp raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,003,796 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $11,472,427,000 after buying an additional 212,240 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 484,187 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $120,747,000 after purchasing an additional 89,211 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,021,648 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $254,779,000 after purchasing an additional 450,247 shares during the last quarter. AXA increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 782,262 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $195,080,000 after purchasing an additional 92,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 7,423 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.34, for a total transaction of $3,856,080.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 140,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,271,985.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 10,336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.34, for a total value of $3,228,346.24. Insiders have sold a total of 37,336 shares of company stock worth $11,893,276 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $339.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $370.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $384.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $346.68.

Shares of UNH opened at $323.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.68. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1 year low of $187.72 and a 1 year high of $333.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $312.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $299.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 11th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.09%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

