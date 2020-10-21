Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC Buys 1,560 Shares of ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY)

Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its stake in shares of ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,950 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC’s holdings in ADIDAS AG/S were worth $1,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baxter Bros Inc. bought a new position in shares of ADIDAS AG/S in the second quarter valued at $237,000. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in shares of ADIDAS AG/S in the second quarter valued at $306,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ADIDAS AG/S by 9.7% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of ADIDAS AG/S by 7.2% in the second quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ADIDAS AG/S by 46.3% in the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 12,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 3,980 shares during the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OTCMKTS ADDYY opened at $167.18 on Wednesday. ADIDAS AG/S has a 52-week low of $87.65 and a 52-week high of $176.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $65.52 billion, a PE ratio of 107.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.10 and a beta of 0.82.

ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. ADIDAS AG/S had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 8.20%. As a group, analysts forecast that ADIDAS AG/S will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADDYY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of ADIDAS AG/S in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ADIDAS AG/S in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ADIDAS AG/S in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ADIDAS AG/S in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ADIDAS AG/S in a report on Monday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.00.

ADIDAS AG/S Company Profile

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

