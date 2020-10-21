Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC Buys 1,906 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,737 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises about 1.8% of Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 640.6% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 42.0% in the second quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 284 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Walmart in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in Walmart in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.46.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $143.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $140.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.76. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.00 and a 1 year high of $151.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $407.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.31. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The company had revenue of $137.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.22, for a total value of $10,983,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,858,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,100,193.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 752,085 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total transaction of $103,186,062.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,323,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,553,595,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,011,690 shares of company stock valued at $138,850,587. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

