Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC Has $1.14 Million Stake in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,625 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC’s holdings in Varian Medical Systems were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Varian Medical Systems by 1.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,475 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,737,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Varian Medical Systems by 1.5% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,993 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Varian Medical Systems during the first quarter valued at about $1,407,000. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Varian Medical Systems by 39.0% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,947 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its holdings in Varian Medical Systems by 0.4% during the second quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 77,325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,474,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 92.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VAR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $150.00 to $177.50 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. BTIG Research cut shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Varian Medical Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $142.00 to $177.50 in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $130.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.05.

Shares of VAR opened at $171.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.96 and a beta of 1.20. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.62 and a 12 month high of $176.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $172.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.89.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $694.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.13 million. Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 19.68%. On average, analysts expect that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.60, for a total transaction of $94,264.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,801,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 2,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $366,660.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,027,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,253 shares of company stock valued at $8,751,044. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates in Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions segments. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as quality assurance equipment.

