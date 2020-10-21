Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC Has $1.49 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,099 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares by 37.1% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares by 50.7% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares by 104.8% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 3,715 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.2% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 60,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,094,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $167.03 on Wednesday. Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $120.70 and a one year high of $172.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $165.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.91.

Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

