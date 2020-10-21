Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC Has $3.71 Million Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Marsh & McLennan Companies comprises approximately 2.4% of Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $3,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,606,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,682,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571,837 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 11.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,614,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $817,557,000 after acquiring an additional 760,150 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.7% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,244,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $455,715,000 after acquiring an additional 152,053 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 2,142,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,262,000 after acquiring an additional 40,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,099,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,470,000 after acquiring an additional 27,400 shares in the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Laurie Ledford sold 4,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.78, for a total transaction of $476,318.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,034,957.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martine Ferland sold 2,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.90, for a total value of $331,926.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,942.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Monday, July 20th. BofA Securities downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.86.

NYSE:MMC opened at $112.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.66. The company has a market cap of $56.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.47, a P/E/G ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.83. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.33 and a 52-week high of $120.97.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.19. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.82% and a net margin of 11.83%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 39.91%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

