Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC Invests $192,000 in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADI. CWS Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 31.7% in the second quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the second quarter worth about $202,000. Robecosam AG lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 9.0% in the second quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 449,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,065,000 after acquiring an additional 37,000 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 7.7% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 16,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Analog Devices by 5.8% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,638,000 after buying an additional 3,436 shares in the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ADI stock opened at $123.62 on Wednesday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $127.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 20.14%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADI. BidaskClub upgraded Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Edward Jones cut Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.13.

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 14,233 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.77, for a total transaction of $1,590,822.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,241,994.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.13, for a total value of $3,166,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,786,951.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,068 shares of company stock valued at $9,056,979 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

