Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,214 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 13,821 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,761,000 after buying an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,200 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 9,065 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 10,436 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VRTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $281.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $295.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $298.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, September 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $294.00.

In other news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 10,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.79, for a total transaction of $2,805,563.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,848,178.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 1,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.28, for a total transaction of $540,141.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,308,604.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $214.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The stock has a market cap of $55.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $262.17 and its 200 day moving average is $271.67. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $174.82 and a 1 year high of $306.08.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 28.55%. On average, equities analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

