Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC Takes Position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,328 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,267,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in JD.com in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in JD.com in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in JD.com in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in JD.com by 500.0% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 600 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in JD.com by 27.7% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 798 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on JD shares. Barclays raised their price target on JD.com from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price target on JD.com from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on JD.com from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Macquarie raised JD.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on JD.com from $66.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. JD.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.90.

JD opened at $82.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.95. JD.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.12 and a 12-month high of $86.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $120.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.49, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.97.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The information services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $3.23. JD.com had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 3.34%. The company had revenue of $201.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. JD.com’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

JD.com Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

