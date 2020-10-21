Townsquare Media Inc (NYSE:TSQ) Expected to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Townsquare Media Inc (NYSE:TSQ) – Analysts at Barrington Research lifted their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for Townsquare Media in a research note issued to investors on Friday, October 16th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.10. Barrington Research currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Townsquare Media’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Townsquare Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th.

TSQ opened at $4.73 on Monday. Townsquare Media has a twelve month low of $3.54 and a twelve month high of $10.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.25, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.62.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.04). Townsquare Media had a negative net margin of 40.41% and a negative return on equity of 40.21%. The company had revenue of $74.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.40 million.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TSQ. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Townsquare Media during the second quarter valued at $102,000. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in Townsquare Media by 20.5% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 24,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,215 shares during the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC lifted its position in Townsquare Media by 52.8% during the second quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 88,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 30,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Townsquare Media by 10.0% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 307,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

About Townsquare Media

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a radio, digital media, entertainment, and digital marketing solutions company in small and mid-sized markets. The company provides advertising and marketing solutions to advertisers and businesses through its radio stations, Websites, radio stations' online streams, and mobile applications.

