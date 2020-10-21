Tractor Supply (TSCO) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 22nd. Analysts expect Tractor Supply to post earnings of $1.33 per share for the quarter. Tractor Supply has set its Q3 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 1.15-1.35 EPS and its Q3 guidance at $1.15-1.35 EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.28. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 45.25%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Tractor Supply to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $149.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.40. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $63.89 and a 52-week high of $157.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $143.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.55.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TSCO shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.93.

In other news, Director Edna Morris sold 5,000 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.46, for a total value of $722,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,494.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 25,000 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $3,850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,461,374. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 168,825 shares of company stock valued at $25,257,904 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

