Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIY) Coverage Initiated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIY) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TNLIY. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Trainline in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Trainline in a research note on Friday, October 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TNLIY opened at $9.45 on Monday. Trainline has a one year low of $9.45 and a one year high of $10.93.

About Trainline

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK T4B, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

