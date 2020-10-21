TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.90 Per Share

Brokerages expect TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) to post $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for TransDigm Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.28 and the highest is $2.42. TransDigm Group posted earnings per share of $5.62 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 66.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TransDigm Group will report full-year earnings of $13.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.85 to $13.80. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $12.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.33 to $14.65. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover TransDigm Group.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 14.24% and a negative return on equity of 25.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.95 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $445.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Bank of America raised shares of TransDigm Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $473.00 to $577.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. TransDigm Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $497.00.

Shares of TDG stock opened at $493.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.74 billion, a PE ratio of 40.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $494.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $431.58. TransDigm Group has a twelve month low of $200.06 and a twelve month high of $673.51.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director Robert J. Small bought 72,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $508.35 per share, with a total value of $36,668,302.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.55, for a total transaction of $4,835,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,924,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 151,972 shares of company stock worth $75,857,532 over the last three months. 8.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 31.6% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 20.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 132 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 18.7% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 229 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

