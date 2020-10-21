Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) Shares Up 0.3%

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI)’s stock price shot up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.52 and last traded at $3.50. 19,678 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 78,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.49.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Trevi Therapeutics from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Trevi Therapeutics from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, August 9th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Trevi Therapeutics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trevi Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.30.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.11. The company has a market capitalization of $63.29 million, a PE ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a current ratio of 6.85.

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.10. Research analysts forecast that Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRVI. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $263,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 33.3% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Omega Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 8.9% in the second quarter. Omega Fund Management LLC now owns 1,375,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,053,000 after buying an additional 112,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEA Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 33.8% in the second quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 5,940,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,090,000 after buying an additional 1,499,436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nalbuphine ER to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. The company's nalbuphine ER, which is in Phase IIb/III clinical trial is an oral extended release formulation of nalbuphine that is used for the treatment of chronic pruritus, chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease.

