Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.51 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Trex in a report issued on Wednesday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now forecasts that the construction company will earn $1.51 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.50.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TREX. Benchmark cut Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. B. Riley upped their price objective on Trex from $50.00 to $62.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Trex in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Trex to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Trex from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Trex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.71.

NYSE TREX opened at $76.04 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 1.62. Trex has a 1-year low of $28.11 and a 1-year high of $81.23.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $220.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.21 million. Trex had a return on equity of 36.64% and a net margin of 21.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TREX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trex by 50.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 337,153 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,742,000 after acquiring an additional 113,161 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Trex by 5.3% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 80,412 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,445,000 after acquiring an additional 4,017 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Trex by 25.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 734,437 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,859,000 after buying an additional 149,728 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Trex by 15.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,373 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Trex by 37.2% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 24,252 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after buying an additional 6,572 shares during the period. 99.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trex

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

