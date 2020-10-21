TRI Pointe Group (TPH) to Release Earnings on Thursday

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 22nd. Analysts expect TRI Pointe Group to post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The construction company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.17. TRI Pointe Group had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $766.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $742.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. TRI Pointe Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect TRI Pointe Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:TPH opened at $18.82 on Wednesday. TRI Pointe Group has a 52 week low of $5.89 and a 52 week high of $19.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. 140166 raised shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Wedbush raised shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Evercore ISI raised shares of TRI Pointe Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of TRI Pointe Group from $11.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

In related news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 12,324 shares of TRI Pointe Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $212,589.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,334,028.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 113,537 shares of TRI Pointe Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $1,958,513.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,306 shares in the company, valued at $2,334,028.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TRI Pointe Group Company Profile

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. The company operates a portfolio of six brands across ten states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

