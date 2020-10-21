Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) Short Interest Update

Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,390,000 shares, a decline of 15.9% from the September 15th total of 4,030,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 906,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days. Approximately 8.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Tricida in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Tricida from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. BidaskClub cut shares of Tricida from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Tricida in a research report on Sunday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tricida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

TCDA stock opened at $8.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.79. Tricida has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $44.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $440.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 11.52, a quick ratio of 11.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.46) by $0.30. Equities analysts predict that Tricida will post -4.7 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of Tricida by 50.1% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Tricida during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Tricida during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Tricida by 100.1% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Tricida by 132.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 4,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Tricida, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of its drug candidate, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer designed as a potential treatment for metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD). The company has completed a Phase 3, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial of TRC101 in patients with CKD and metabolic acidosis.

