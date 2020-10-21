Tristel Plc (LON:TSTL) Raises Dividend to GBX 3.84 Per Share

Tristel Plc (LON:TSTL) declared a dividend on Monday, October 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.84 ($0.05) per share on Friday, December 18th. This represents a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This is a boost from Tristel’s previous dividend of $2.34. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

TSTL opened at GBX 485 ($6.34) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 461.57 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 462.22. Tristel has a 52-week low of GBX 271 ($3.54) and a 52-week high of GBX 534 ($6.98). The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.09. The stock has a market cap of $224.25 million and a P/E ratio of 49.26.

Separately, FinnCap restated a “corporate” rating on shares of Tristel in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

Tristel Company Profile

Tristel Plc develops, manufactures, and supplies infection and contamination control, and hygiene products in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Human Healthcare, Animal Healthcare, and Contamination Control. It offers hospital infection prevention and control products under the Tristel brand; contamination control products for pharmaceutical and personal care industries under the Crystel brand; and animal health infection prevention and control products under the Anistel brand.

