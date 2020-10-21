Truist Securiti Weighs in on PPG Industries, Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:PPG)

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for PPG Industries in a research note issued on Monday, October 19th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Sheehan anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will earn $1.92 per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for PPG Industries’ FY2020 earnings at $5.40 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on PPG Industries from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their target price on PPG Industries from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. SunTrust Banks raised PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $92.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised PPG Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.26.

Shares of PPG opened at $134.63 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $126.72 and a 200 day moving average of $108.95. PPG Industries has a fifty-two week low of $69.77 and a fifty-two week high of $138.40. The firm has a market cap of $31.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.35.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.01. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 1.9% during the second quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 1.0% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 9,955 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 1.5% during the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 7,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 4.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 2.6% during the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 5,228 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

In other PPG Industries news, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 15,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total value of $1,846,557.00. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 34.73%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

