UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. UBS Group had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 8.12%.

UBS Group stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.39. 41,885 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,619,583. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.19. UBS Group has a 12 month low of $7.48 and a 12 month high of $13.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UBS shares. DZ Bank upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional and corporate client worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

