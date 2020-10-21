UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Short Interest Update

UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,080,000 shares, a drop of 13.0% from the September 15th total of 2,390,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 926,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.
In other news, Director Ted A. Dosch acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.76 per share, for a total transaction of $337,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $405,120. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UGI. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UGI by 104.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 765,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,450,000 after acquiring an additional 391,178 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of UGI by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 297,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of UGI by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 514,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,708,000 after acquiring an additional 104,594 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UGI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,307,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of UGI by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 348,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,290,000 after acquiring an additional 99,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.79% of the company’s stock.
UGI stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.65. 7,812 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,356,286. UGI has a one year low of $21.75 and a one year high of $48.93. The stock has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.01.
UGI (NYSE:UGI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.24. UGI had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. UGI’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that UGI will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of UGI from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of UGI from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.75.
UGI Company Profile
UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.6 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.
