Unilever (NYSE:UN) Coverage Initiated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Unilever (NYSE:UN) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

UN has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays raised Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Societe Generale upgraded Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

Shares of NYSE UN opened at $61.55 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.06. Unilever has a 1-year low of $42.00 and a 1-year high of $62.70. The firm has a market cap of $105.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever in the second quarter worth $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever in the first quarter worth $40,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever in the third quarter worth $43,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever in the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever in the second quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

About Unilever

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

