Union Gaming Research Downgrades Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) to Hold

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Union Gaming Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $50.00 price target on the casino operator’s stock, down from their previous price target of $54.00. Union Gaming Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.23% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on LVS. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Roth Capital lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.17.

Shares of NYSE:LVS opened at $46.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.25. Las Vegas Sands has a fifty-two week low of $33.30 and a fifty-two week high of $74.29. The firm has a market cap of $35.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.00 and a beta of 1.48.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The casino operator reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.33). Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The business had revenue of $98.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 294.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 765 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 294.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 800 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 94.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 918 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. 36.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

