United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. United Bancorp had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 10.93%.

UBCP traded down $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.08. The company had a trading volume of 4,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,356. The company has a market capitalization of $72.07 million, a PE ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.33. United Bancorp has a one year low of $7.64 and a one year high of $15.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of United Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of United Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th.

About United Bancorp

United Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Unified Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in Ohio. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as grants commercial, real estate, and consumer loans. The company also offers brokerage services. As of April 24, 2019, it operated through a network of 19 banking offices in the Ohio counties of Athens, Belmont, Carroll, Fairfield, Harrison, Jefferson, and Tuscarawas; and a loan production office in Wheeling, West Virginia.

