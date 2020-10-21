United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Rating Lowered to Underweight at Barclays

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) was downgraded by research analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $173.00 target price on the construction company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $145.00. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 8.62% from the stock’s previous close.

URI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on United Rentals from $171.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. UBS Group cut United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $168.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. ValuEngine upgraded United Rentals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on United Rentals from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $188.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. United Rentals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.00.

Shares of URI stock opened at $189.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. United Rentals has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $203.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $181.06 and a 200-day moving average of $151.79.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $1.75. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 37.16% and a net margin of 12.37%. United Rentals’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Rentals will post 15.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Donald C. Roof sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.07, for a total transaction of $2,641,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in URI. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 15.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,187,482 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $122,191,000 after acquiring an additional 157,021 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the first quarter valued at $567,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the first quarter valued at $2,313,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 14.0% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,571 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Finally, Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the first quarter valued at $5,982,000. Institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

