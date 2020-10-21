UnitedHealth Group Inc to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $2.35 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for UnitedHealth Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now expects that the healthcare conglomerate will earn $2.35 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.75. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 29.28%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.88 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also commented on UNH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $293.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $339.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $384.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Bank of America lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $351.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $346.68.

NYSE UNH opened at $323.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $312.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $299.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.68. UnitedHealth Group has a 52 week low of $187.72 and a 52 week high of $333.70.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,727,140 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $23,810,470,000 after buying an additional 5,654,194 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,003,796 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $11,472,427,000 after purchasing an additional 212,240 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,294,171 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,151,416,000 after purchasing an additional 305,797 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.3% during the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,422,137 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,787,646,000 after purchasing an additional 172,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,794,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,414,060,000 after purchasing an additional 39,532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 10,336 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.34, for a total transaction of $3,228,346.24. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.59, for a total transaction of $4,808,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 159,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,042,736.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,336 shares of company stock valued at $11,893,276. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 14th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 11th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 33.09%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

