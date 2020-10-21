Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on UNIT. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Uniti Group from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $5.50 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Raymond James reiterated a buy rating on shares of Uniti Group in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Uniti Group in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an equal weight rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Uniti Group from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Uniti Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Uniti Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.14.

NASDAQ:UNIT opened at $10.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.76. Uniti Group has a 12-month low of $4.86 and a 12-month high of $11.08.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($3.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($3.54). Uniti Group had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 65.51%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Uniti Group will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 17th. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.85%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Uniti Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Uniti Group by 142.6% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,435 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Uniti Group by 54.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Uniti Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Uniti Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 81.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Uniti Group

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of June 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.5 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

