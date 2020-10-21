Urovant Sciences (NASDAQ:UROV) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Urovant Sciences (NASDAQ:UROV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on UROV. Zacks Investment Research raised Urovant Sciences from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $9.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Urovant Sciences from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 19th.

Get Urovant Sciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ UROV opened at $8.21 on Friday. Urovant Sciences has a 52 week low of $6.55 and a 52 week high of $15.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.00 million, a PE ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.25.

Urovant Sciences (NASDAQ:UROV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $0.37. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Urovant Sciences will post -6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UROV. Vigilare Wealth Management increased its stake in Urovant Sciences by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in Urovant Sciences by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 620,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,110,000 after acquiring an additional 137,721 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC increased its stake in Urovant Sciences by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 38,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in Urovant Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $338,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Urovant Sciences by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.34% of the company’s stock.

Urovant Sciences Company Profile

Urovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for urologic conditions in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is vibegron, an oral small molecule beta-3 agonist for the treatment of overactive bladder (OAB), OAB in men with benign prostatic hyperplasia, and abdominal pain due to irritable bowel syndrome.

See Also: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Urovant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urovant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.