Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLU) Lifted to Market Weight at Jefferies Financial Group

Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLU) was upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group from an “underweight” rating to a “market weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

XLU stock opened at $63.64 on Wednesday. Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund has a twelve month low of $43.44 and a twelve month high of $71.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.40 and its 200-day moving average is $58.92.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 591.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 4,776 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 162.5% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 39,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,212,000 after acquiring an additional 103,836 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund during the first quarter worth $281,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 40.9% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund during the first quarter worth $5,621,000.

Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile

Select Sector Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund), formerly Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Utilities Select Sector of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from industries, such as electric utilities, multi-utilities, independent power producers and energy traders, and gas utilities.

