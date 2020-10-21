Value Partners Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VPGLF) Short Interest Update

Value Partners Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VPGLF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 227,000 shares, an increase of 18.1% from the September 15th total of 192,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Value Partners Group stock opened at $0.40 on Wednesday. Value Partners Group has a 1-year low of $0.34 and a 1-year high of $0.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.45.

About Value Partners Group

Value Partners Group Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages separate client focused portfolios. The firm manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, alternative portfolios, and quantitative investment solutions. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

