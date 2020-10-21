Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) is Moller Financial Services’ 3rd Largest Position

Moller Financial Services reduced its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,976 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 6.9% of Moller Financial Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Moller Financial Services owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares worth $15,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $68,001,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,185,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,594,000 after buying an additional 1,050,590 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 9,134.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 624,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,970,000 after buying an additional 617,521 shares in the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 2,390,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,329,000 after buying an additional 305,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 3,915.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 251,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,602,000 after buying an additional 244,928 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VB traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $164.71. The company had a trading volume of 572 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,071,302. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $95.51 and a 1 year high of $170.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $157.57 and a 200 day moving average of $145.75.

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.