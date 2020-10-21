Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) Shares Sold by Moller Financial Services

Moller Financial Services lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,587 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for approximately 3.9% of Moller Financial Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Moller Financial Services’ holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $8,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Capital Advisors llc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 3,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 20,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 7,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period.

BND traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $87.75. The company had a trading volume of 10,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,241,881. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $76.49 and a 1 year high of $89.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.06.

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

