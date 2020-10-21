Veritaseum Hits Market Capitalization of $5.37 Million (VERI)

Veritaseum (CURRENCY:VERI) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 21st. Over the last seven days, Veritaseum has traded down 18.4% against the U.S. dollar. Veritaseum has a total market cap of $5.37 million and approximately $590.00 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Veritaseum token can now be purchased for about $2.50 or 0.00019708 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Fatbtc, HitBTC and LATOKEN.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007893 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001990 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.02 or 0.00236617 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.65 or 0.00083976 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00032128 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.94 or 0.01292366 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000213 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00000668 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.32 or 0.00144379 BTC.

Veritaseum Token Profile

Veritaseum’s genesis date was April 25th, 2017. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 tokens. The official website for Veritaseum is veritas.veritaseum.com. Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @Veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Veritaseum Token Trading

Veritaseum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tokenomy, LATOKEN, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), HitBTC, Fatbtc and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veritaseum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veritaseum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Veritaseum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

