Vertu Motors plc (VTU.L) (LON:VTU) Shares Gap Down to $31.15

Vertu Motors plc (VTU.L) (LON:VTU)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $31.15, but opened at $29.90. Vertu Motors plc (VTU.L) shares last traded at $31.46, with a volume of 228,006 shares trading hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vertu Motors plc (VTU.L) in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.35, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $96.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 27.32 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 24.22.

In related news, insider Robert Forrester purchased 8,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 22 ($0.29) per share, for a total transaction of £1,767.70 ($2,309.51).

Vertu Motors plc operates as an automotive retailer in the United Kingdom. The company sells new cars, motorcycles, commercial vehicles, and used vehicles, as well as provides related aftersales services. It operates a chain of franchised motor dealerships offering sales, service, parts, and bodyshop facilities for new and used cars, and commercial vehicles under the Bristol Street Motors, Farnell Land Rover, Farnell Jaguar, Vertu Mercedes-Benz, Macklin Motors, and Hereford Audi brands.

