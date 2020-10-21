Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $3.52 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) – Analysts at William Blair increased their FY2020 earnings estimates for Victory Capital in a research note issued on Monday, October 19th. William Blair analyst C. Shutler now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.52 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.46. William Blair also issued estimates for Victory Capital’s FY2021 earnings at $3.55 EPS.

Get Victory Capital alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on VCTR. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Victory Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on Victory Capital from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. BidaskClub raised Victory Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America lifted their price target on Victory Capital from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Victory Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.09.

Shares of Victory Capital stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,264. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Victory Capital has a one year low of $10.18 and a one year high of $24.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.04.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. Victory Capital had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 43.88%. The company had revenue of $181.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.92 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a boost from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 9th. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is currently 9.68%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VCTR. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Victory Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Victory Capital by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 2,623 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Victory Capital by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 15,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Victory Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Victory Capital by 134.5% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 16,367 shares during the period. 18.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

Further Reading: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Victory Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.