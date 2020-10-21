Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,200,000 shares, a growth of 19.9% from the September 15th total of 9,340,000 shares. Currently, 17.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.9 days.

In other Viking Therapeutics news, major shareholder Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc sold 164,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total value of $1,327,418.16. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VKTX. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Viking Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $32,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Viking Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $34,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Viking Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $49,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Viking Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 106.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on VKTX shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Viking Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Viking Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.33.

Viking Therapeutics stock opened at $5.57 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.66. Viking Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.26 and a 12 month high of $8.87. The stock has a market cap of $405.26 million, a P/E ratio of -12.66 and a beta of 2.00.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. On average, research analysts anticipate that Viking Therapeutics will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta, which is in Phase 2b clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

