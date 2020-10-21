Violich Capital Management Inc. Buys 130 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Violich Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,110 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 2.3% of Violich Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $10,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 31.3% in the third quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 6,247 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 9,606 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,995,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter worth approximately $312,000. Security National Bank increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.7% in the third quarter. Security National Bank now owns 18,956 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 5.6% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 602 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

UNH stock traded up $1.98 on Wednesday, reaching $325.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,234,459. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $312.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $299.35. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12-month low of $187.72 and a 12-month high of $333.70. The firm has a market cap of $307.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.53. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 14th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

A number of research analysts have commented on UNH shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $370.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $322.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $346.68.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 10,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.34, for a total transaction of $3,228,346.24. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.59, for a total value of $4,808,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,042,736.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,336 shares of company stock valued at $11,893,276 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

