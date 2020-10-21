Violich Capital Management Inc. Buys 150 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Violich Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,021 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Cabana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. CX Institutional grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 589.5% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $57,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $316.77. 43,110 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,086,032. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $200.55 and a 52-week high of $329.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $311.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $289.72.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

