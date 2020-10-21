Violich Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Violich Capital Management Inc. cut its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,682 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,725 shares during the quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COP. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 4.4% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 208,504 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $6,422,000 after acquiring an additional 8,865 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.2% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,634,819 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $142,752,000 after acquiring an additional 57,138 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 340.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,813 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 6,039 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 83.9% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 20,151 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 9,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at $7,698,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on COP shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.50.

Shares of COP stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $32.01. The stock had a trading volume of 416,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,699,020. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.45. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $20.84 and a twelve month high of $67.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 1.68.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The energy producer reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 8.49%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 19th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 16th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.91%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

